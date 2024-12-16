During Corsica Visit, Pope Refers To Ukraine, Russia Peoples As Cousins

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a prayer voiced during a visit to Corsica, Pope Francis referred to the peoples of Ukraine and Russia peoples as "cousins".

This was reported by Vatican News , Ukrinform reports.

"They are brothers, cousins. Let them come to an understanding! War is always a defeat. Peace to the whole world!" the publication quoted the head of the Catholic Church as saying.

Ukrainian bishop elevated to Catholic Church Cardinal

It is noted that Pope Francis said these words during a prayer to the Blessed Virgin Mary for the "long-awaited peace for the Ukrainian people and the Russian people".

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during his visit to Corsica, Pope Francis urged Catholics not to contrast religious culture with secular culture.