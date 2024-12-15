Impact Of Growing Online Shopping Adoption: A Key Driver Transforming The Photo Printing And Merchandise Market 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo Printing And Merchandise Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The growth in the global Photo Printing and Merchandise market is slated to rise strongly in the upcoming years, ticking up from $20.39 billion in 2023 to $21.54 billion in 2024. This spike with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.6% will be spurred by rising consumer demand for personalized gifts, increasing adoption of digital devices like smartphones and digital cameras, the burgeoning interest in do-it-yourself DIY and creative crafts, the rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms, and rising disposable incomes.

What does the future hold for the Photo Printing and Merchandise market?

The surge in the photo printing and merchandise market is expected to continue into the next decade reaching $26.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. Anticipated advancements in printing technology will enhance product quality and customization options, while the growing popularity of social media will drive demand for photo prints and personalized merchandise. Other factors influencing this uptick include, an increasing use of augmented reality ar in photo products adding a new layer of interactive experiences, a rising trend of home decor personalization fueling demand for custom photo prints, and the expansion of online and mobile printing services increasing the accessibility of photo merchandise.

What are the key driving factors of this market?

A major propeller for this markets' growth is the increasing adoption of online shopping platforms. These digital platforms allow consumers to browse, purchase, and receive products and services over the Internet, providing a convenient way to compare goods, choose from a wide selection of products, and even have items delivered right to their doorstep. The penetration of online shopping platforms into the photo printing and merchandise market acts as an enabler, providing accessible and customizable options for customers to create and purchase customized products. With e-commerce sales already crossing the $1,118.7 billion mark in 2023 and predicted to see an 8.5% increase in the first quarter of 2024, its influence in driving the growth of the photo printing and merchandise market is undeniable.

Who are the major industry players operating in the market?

Key players operating in this market include Amazon Inc., Walgreens, Tesco plc, Cimpress plc, Shutterfly Inc., American Greetings Corporation, Eastman Kodak Company, Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA, Card Factory plc, Printful Inc, FUJIFILM Corporation, Photobox Ltd, District Photo Inc, Zazzle Inc, Minted LLC, Miller's Professional Imaging, Mpix, Moo Print Ltd, Blurb Inc, Printique, Bay Photo Lab, Snapfish LLC.

What emerging trends are shaping the market?

With the rapid digital transformation, companies are focusing on technological advancements like spatial computing to stay competitive. Spatial computing facilitates immersive and interactive photo experiences by melding digital and physical elements. For instance, Pictarine, a France-based photo management web app, partnered with Walgreens Photo in February 2024 to revolutionize the photo printing experience through an innovative app called Picta Studio, designed specifically for the Apple Vision Pro. This improved photo printing experience aligns perfectly with extant market trends like personalization and technological integration.

A Detailed Look at Market Segmentation

The photo printing and merchandise market is broken down into different segments and product offerings including:

1 By Product: Calendars, Cards, Mugs, Photo Books, Photo Gifts, Prints, T-Shirts, Wall Arts, Other Products

2 By Mode: Desktop, Mobile

3 By Distribution Channel: Instant Kiosk, Over The Counter, Retail, Online

Which Region Leads the Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market?

In 2023, Europe was the leading region in the photo printing and merchandise market. However, Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth in the coming years. Other significant regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

