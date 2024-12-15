Egypt Allocates EGP 10Bn For Digital Infrastructure In Public Universities

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Ayman Ashour, has announced a significant of EGP 10bn to upgrade the digital infrastructure of public universities. Among the groundbreaking initiatives is the launch of Egypt's first generative AI integration pilot at Ain Shams University, developed in collaboration with Microsoft. This pilot program is designed to enhance students' market-relevant skills by integrating AI tools into course curricula, with plans to expand the initiative to other academic disciplines across Egyptian universities.

Minister Ashour emphasized the Ministry's commitment to leveraging technology to transform education, improve content delivery, and boost student engagement. Central to these efforts is the“Digital Transformation and Future Vision” initiative, part of the Ministry's broader strategy for 2024. This strategy aligns with the National Strategy for Higher Education and Scientific Research, built on seven key principles: integration, interdisciplinary collaboration, connectivity, active participation, sustainability, international benchmarking, and fostering leadership and innovation. These efforts aim to build a robust digital foundation, equip graduates with future-ready skills, and develop modernized, efficient institutions.

The year 2024 has been a pivotal one for digital transformation in higher education, highlighted by the Ministry's active participation in the Cairo ICT 2024 Exhibition and Conference for the Middle East and Africa. The Ministry has focused on embedding artificial intelligence and digital tools across the higher education ecosystem, supporting initiatives such as smart campuses, electronic exams, digital platforms, and updated learning management systems.

A joint study conducted by UNESCO and UNICEF praised the Egyptian Knowledge Bank (EKB), a national digital learning platform, for its contributions to lifelong learning and innovation. The EKB has become a comprehensive educational resource, offering extensive content for learners, educators, and institutions, along with capacity-building programs to maximize its use. It is recognized as a cornerstone of Egypt's knowledge-driven society, expanding access to education and fostering a culture of innovation.

Another milestone for the sector was the digitization of university aptitude tests, conducted under the e-Government system. The Supreme Council of Universities introduced an enhanced admissions platform, enabling high school graduates to register and pay test fees online, ensuring convenience, security, and confidentiality.

Sherif Keshk, Assistant Minister for Smart Governance, detailed efforts to integrate advanced technologies into academic and administrative functions. Over 800 faculty members have been trained in cutting-edge technologies, including cloud computing, data analytics, and AI, while 70 IT staff from various universities have received advanced cloud training. A new cohort of faculty training programs, in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), is underway, and 500 administrative staff have completed the first phase of a digital safety initiative in collaboration with the National Telecom Regulatory Authority and regional tech firms.

To prepare students for emerging job markets, particularly in AI and data science, the Ministry has organized workshops with leading tech companies. These sessions equip students with the skills required to excel in the future workforce. Keshk stressed the importance of utilizing technologies like AI and cloud computing to modernize educational processes, enhance infrastructure, and build a generation of innovators aligned with global trends and Egypt's Vision 2030 development goals.

Adel Abdel Ghaffar, the Ministry's Media Advisor and Official Spokesperson, reiterated that digital transformation remains a cornerstone of the National Strategy for Higher Education and Scientific Research. Significant progress in 2024 underscores the Ministry's dedication to achieving full digital integration, with advancements expected to bolster the global competitiveness of Egypt's higher education and research institutions.



