ALL’S Ideas For Sticking To The New Year's Resolutions, Even After 12 January!





According to one study, * 80% of people who made New Year's resolutions have already abandoned them by 12 January. Other studies show that most of these resolutions relate to a desire for well-being** in the broadest sense, like eating more healthily and exercising more often.

If achieving your NY goals seems like a daunting challenge, ALL.com, Accor's reservation and loyalty programme, is here to help. ALL guides guests towards holisitc well-being in its 5,700 hotels in 110 countries, offering gyms, spas, sleep and nutrition programmes, and activities such as yoga, surfing and boxing. Each visit – be it for an hour, a day, a weekend or a holiday – becomes a real moment of relaxation and an opportunity for self-care thanks to integrated services such as massage and hairstyling salons.

These services are enhanced by brand-specific offers such as Fairmont Fit (loan of fitness equipment), Feel Good by MGallery (yoga and meditation to reduce stress, anxiety and insomnia), Sofitel MyBed (top-of-the-range bedding for restful sleep), Retreats by Raffles (sensory regeneration programmes), and The Purist, a wellness concept combining self-discovery and neuroscience.

* New Year, New Me: The Science Behind New Year's Resolutions, University of Scranton studies by Professor and Chair of Psychology John C. Norcross, conducted from 1978 to 2020

** 2019 Accor study, It's a Wellness World: The Global Shift Shaking up Our Business, on 7,500 consumers in 6 countries: 79% of respondents said that wellbeing is important and 42% consider it a top priority

Following on from Accor's Top 2025 Wellness Trends, here are the world's best places to keep your resolutions, even after 12 January.





HEALTHY LIVING, AUSTRALIAN-STYLE



