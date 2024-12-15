Amit Shah's Big Appeal To Naxals: Give Up Arms, Surrender And Join Mainstream

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Urging Naxals to give up arms and join the mainstream, Union Home Amit Shah on Sunday said that their rehabilitation was the government's responsibility.

Shah made the remark while addressing a local sporting event -“Bastar Olympics.”

"I appeal to the Naxals , please come forward. Give up arms, surrender and join the mainstream. Your rehabilitation is our responsibility," Shah said.

The Union Minister also said the country would be free of Maoists by March 2026.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the President's Police Colour Award function at the Police Parade Ground in Raipur, Shah said that the Centre and the c government were committed to eradicate the menace of Naxalism from the state before March 31, 2026.

When Chhattisgarh becomes free of Naxalism, the entire country will get rid of the menace, Shah said.

Shah also hailed the Chhattisgarh government's rehabilitation policy for Naxalites and appealed to them to quit violence and join the mainstream.

Shah said the Chhattisgarh police were also running a strong campaign against organised crime and narcotics.

Amit Shah says

- The state leadership, the chief minister, the home minister of the state have taken a pledge and the Government of India is also committed to your pledge.

- Together, we will completely eradicate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh before March 31, 2026. We all are committed to free Chhattisgarh from the clutches of Naxalism before March 31, 2026

- The Chhattisgarh police along with various security forces of the country have prepared to put the "last nail in the coffin of Naxalism.

- I would like to appeal to Naxalites that our state government has made a very good surrender policy and therefore they should quit violence.

- They should join the mainstream, move ahead on the path of development and also contribute to the development of Chhattisgarh.

- The state government has been providing a good package to surrendered Naxalites and they should take its benefit.

– With agency inputs.