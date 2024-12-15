One Person Injured In Russian Missile Strike On Kharkiv
12/15/2024 6:09:04 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military fired a missile at the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, injuring one person.
This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy launched a missile attack on the Kyivskyi district of the city. According to the current information, there is one injured person," he wrote.
Later, Terekhov disclosed that Russian forces had struck a residential area.“Fortunately, the houses were not hit. The missile landed on the ground," the mayor wrote.
He stated that the surrounding houses are currently being inspected for damage.
The mayor also said that the 48-year-old woman who sustained injuries was transported to a medical facility for treatment.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians attacked the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs three times overnight Sunday.
