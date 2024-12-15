Murder of UnitedHealthCare CEO in New York City sparks surprising wave of support for alleged shooter

(MENAFN) The murder of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City on December 4 has sparked a surprising wave of support for the alleged shooter, Luigi Mangione, among many Americans. Despite the violent nature of the crime, social users have expressed sympathy for Mangione, mocking the insurance system that they see as predatory and corrupt. Many pointed to the high insurance costs and claim denials that they say plague ordinary Americans, leading to frustration with the healthcare system.



In a response on platforms like TikTok, people joked about the coverage the murder was receiving compared to the lack of proper healthcare coverage they received. Some even expressed willingness to donate to Mangione’s legal fees. The phrase “deny, defend, depose” on the shell casings found at the crime scene resonated with many, mirroring the tactics health insurers use to avoid paying claims.



The backlash has drawn criticism from some public figures, including Pennsylvania Governor John Shapiro, who condemned the celebration of the killing. He expressed concern that the situation was being used as a symbol of rebellion against the healthcare system, reflecting broader frustrations with corporate greed and exploitation.



This incident has highlighted the growing discontent with the US healthcare system, which many feel is driven by profit at the expense of citizens' well-being. While the murder is undeniably tragic, some Americans are viewing it as a symbolic act against a system they feel exploits them for financial gain.

