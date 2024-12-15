Lagaan Cricket Club Announces Qatar National Day Cricket Tournament 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lagaan Club has unveiled the much-anticipated Qatar National Day Cricket 2024 with the approval of Qatar Cricket Association.

The press was attended by dignitaries, including sponsors, team representatives, members of the press and special guest from QCA.

The tournament, featuring 12 top teams, will kick off today, December 15, 2024 and will conclude with the final on January 16, 2025 at the Qatar Foundation Cricket Ground. During the conference, the winner's trophy was revealed, along with a live draw to determine the fixtures.

The recently appointed President of Lagaan Cricket Club, Obaid Tahir, brings a renewed vision and passion to the organisation. During the press conference, Obaid Tahir emphasised the importance of unity through sports and expressed confidence that the 2024 Qatar National Day Cricket

Muzaffar uddin Musharaf, Vice-President of Lagaan Cricket Club, expressed the gratitude to sponsors for their unwavering support in making this tournament a reality. With enthusiastic participation and community support, the Qatar National Day Cricket Tournament 2024 promises to be a thrilling celebration of cricket and camaraderie.