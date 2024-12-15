Lagaan Cricket Club Announces Qatar National Day Cricket Tournament 2024
Date
12/15/2024 4:34:22 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Lagaan cricket Club has unveiled the much-anticipated Qatar National Day Cricket tournament 2024 with the approval of Qatar Cricket Association.
The press conference was attended by dignitaries, including sponsors, team representatives, members of the press and special guest from QCA.
The tournament, featuring 12 top teams, will kick off today, December 15, 2024 and will conclude with the final on January 16, 2025 at the Qatar Foundation Cricket Ground. During the conference, the winner's trophy was revealed, along with a live draw to determine the fixtures.
The recently appointed President of Lagaan Cricket Club, Obaid Tahir, brings a renewed vision and passion to the organisation. During the press conference, Obaid Tahir emphasised the importance of unity through sports and expressed confidence that the 2024 Qatar National Day Cricket
Muzaffar uddin Musharaf, Vice-President of Lagaan Cricket Club, expressed the gratitude to sponsors for their unwavering support in making this tournament a reality. With enthusiastic participation and community support, the Qatar National Day Cricket Tournament 2024 promises to be a thrilling celebration of cricket and camaraderie.
MENAFN15122024000063011010ID1108994440
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.