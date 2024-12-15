Samsung and Dubai Media Incorporated join forces to champion emerging musical talent in the region

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, December 13, 2024, Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced a landmark partnership with Dubai Incorporated to support the second season of the region's highest-rated singing competition show, X-Factor Dubai, which airs weekly on Dubai TV. Powered by Samsung, the brand has integrated its cutting-edge technology and innovation throughout the show's production, creating an unprecedented fusion of entertainment and smart technology.



X Factor Dubai, which ranks first in viewership ratings on Dubai TV, serves as a dynamic platform to showcase Samsung's latest innovations in consumer electronics and mobile technology, while nurturing creative Arab talent.



Shafi Alam, Director and Head of the Direct to Consumer and Corporate Marketing Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics said, "Our partnership with Dubai Media Incorporated highlights Samsung’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the entertainment industry. By embedding our advanced technologies within the show we are embracing how creativity is nurtured and celebrated. This collaboration has allowed us to play a hand in fostering the next generation of musical talent through X-Factor Dubai while showcasing how seamlessly our ecosystem integrates into everyday life.”



The show features a groundbreaking SmartThings-powered environment. The backstage X Room is equipped with Samsung's latest technology, including the Bespoke Refrigerator, Neo QLED 8K displays, and seamlessly integrated third-party smart home solutions. Contestants have access to the complete Galaxy ecosystem, featuring the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, and the innovative Galaxy Ring, showcasing how connected technology enhances the creative process. The winner will receive a complete Samsung Creator Studio setup, emphasising the brand's commitment to fostering creative talent in the region.



Viewers at home are able to engage with the show in innovative ways, including offering exclusive on-screen Samsung Shop App promotions during each episode. This integration creates a unique second-screen experience that connects viewers directly with the products they see on the show.

The collaboration represents one of Samsung's most significant creativity-led partnerships in the region, reinforcing the company's position as a leader in technological innovation and home entertainment.





MENAFN15122024005161011692ID1108994182