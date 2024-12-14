Jordan's Wheat Reserves Sufficient For 10 Months, Prices Stable

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's current wheat reserves are sufficient to meet the Kingdom's local consumption needs for the next 10 months, according to the of Industry, Trade and Supply.

Ministry Spokesperson Yanal Barmawi said that Jordan consumes about 90,000 tonnes of wheat and 52,000 tonnes of blended flour for bread production every month, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

To ensure continuous supply, the ministry regularly holds tenders to purchase additional wheat and boost national reserves to meet local demand, he noted.

Barmawi also said that the ministry seeks to expand storage facilities as part of its strategy to increase the Kingdom's capacity to store both wheat and barley.

Flour prices have experienced periodic fluctuations, mainly due to adjustments in fuel prices, especially diesel. These changes are aimed at stabilising bread prices for consumers, Petra said.

Since 2018, the government has kept bread prices fixed at JD0.32 for large flat breads, JD0.40 for small flat breads, and JD0.35 for taboon and mashrouh.

Any increase in the price of blended wheat flour does not affect the cost of bread for consumers. This is part of a monthly review process by the ministry to adjust bread production costs based on changes in fuel prices, with flour prices rising when diesel prices fall and vice versa, Petra added.