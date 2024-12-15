King Voices Jordan's Support For Peaceful, Inclusive Political Transition In Syria That Represents All Political, Social Powers

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) -His Majesty reaffirms Jordan's respect for choices of Syrian people

-King reaffirms intensified efforts, cooperation to counter and its threats to Syria's security

-His Majesty says Jordan will continue to provide humanitarian support for Syrian people, stressing need to create necessary conditions to allow for voluntary return of refugees

AMMAN - King Abdullah on Saturday received a delegation of the Arab Ministerial Contact Committee on Syria, as well as a number of foreign ministers and representatives of international organisations participating in the Aqaba Meetings on Syria, and stressed that Syria's stability is a strategic interest for Arab countries and the entire region.

His Majesty called for a unified and effective international stance to safeguard Syria's security, its citizens, national institutions, and sovereignty, while preventing the encroachment on its territorial integrity by any party, reaffirming Jordan's respect for the choices of the Syrian people, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King said Jordan supports a peaceful, inclusive political transition in Syria that represents all political and social powers, is supported by the United Nations and the Arab League, and meets the aspirations of all components of the Syrian people.

His Majesty noted the importance of the Syrian people's unity to build a free, secure, stable, and united Syria, the statement said.

The King reaffirmed the importance of bolstering efforts and cooperation to counter terrorism and its threats to Syria's security as well as to regional and global security.

His Majesty said Jordan will continue to provide humanitarian support for the Syrian people, stressing the need to create the necessary conditions to allow for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, and to provide the support needed for this, in cooperation with the relevant UN agencies, according to the statement.

The meeting also covered efforts to reach comprehensive calm in the region, which requires ending the war on Gaza, putting a stop to unilateral Israeli measures in the West Bank, and ensuring the success of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

The meeting included members of the Arab Ministerial Contact Committee on Syria, which is made up of the foreign ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, and Egypt, as well as the secretary general of the Arab League.

The foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Turkey, the United States, and France were also in attendance, in addition to the United Nations special envoy for Syria and the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and vice-president of the European Commission.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh also attended the meeting.