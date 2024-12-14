-Lane Highway Project In J & K: Centre Sanctions Rs 827.98 Cr

The announcement was made by Union for Road, and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

In a post on X, the minister, said that Rs 827.98 crore for constructing and upgrading a 4-lane highway from Pandach to Manigam near Wayil Bridge, spanning 12.11 km has been approved.

He said the project includes a major bridge, three minor bridges, three realignments, and 51 box culverts, alongside a 2.55 km elevated structure passing through Ganderbal Town.

Part of Srinagar Ring Road (Phase-IIA), he said this highway will significantly enhance connectivity for tourists and defense vehicles traveling to Leh and Kargil.

He added that the project streamlines access to vital regions, fostering regional security and boosting tourism while improving overall travel efficiency.

