(MENAFN) Sergey Naryshkin, head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), stated in an interview with the Russian magazine *Razvedchik* that many of the US's international partners are moving away from Washington's policies, with some encouraging Russia to continue its stance in the Ukraine conflict. He argued that despite the US’s technological and military strength, along with the dollar's role as the reserve currency, its global influence is weakening.



Naryshkin pointed out that even the US's closest allies are increasingly diverging from Washington, as they seek greater autonomy in and economic matters. He noted that countries from Asia, Africa, and Latin America have been urging Russia to press on with its actions in Ukraine. This shift, according to Naryshkin, is partly due to the West undermining its own foundational principles, such as the sanctity of private property, exemplified by the freezing of $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets to fund Ukraine, a move Moscow has condemned as theft.



He also discussed the rising independence of the Global South, particularly in relation to the BRICS bloc, which he described as a group of equal civilizations addressing global challenges with a focus on national interests. In contrast, the G7 represents a relic of a unipolar world dominated by the US. Naryshkin emphasized that BRICS, which now includes new members such as Egypt, Iran, and Ethiopia, represents the future, with significant global influence, encompassing nearly half of the world’s population and a substantial share of global GDP.



