Vikrant Massey Reveals Real Reason Behind Viral 'Retirement' Post: 'Everything Is Transient'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Sabarmati Report Vikrant Massey, who announced his“retirement” from the on Instagram on December 2, revealed the real reason behind his post.

Massey stated that he feels content as he is finally living the life he had always dreamed of. However, everything is temporary, and therefore, he wants to take a break from acting.

“The life I had always dreamt of, I finally got it, so I thought it was time to live it. I want to take a break, because, at the end of the day, everything is transient, which is why I am only doing one film next year," he said at an event by Aaj Tak.

| Has Vikrant Massey quit acting? 12th Fail star issues clarification

Another reason is that Massey wanted to take a break is social media . The actor said that he is an introvert and wants to selectively share his life on public platforms.

“I concede that social media pressure was an important part of sharing that break from work post. I lead a public life and am borderline introvert. One has to come to social media. But if someone were to give me an option, I would come selectively on it, whenever I would feel like sharing something,” Massey said.

| Vikrant Massey back to work after announcing 'break' from acting

The 12th Fail actor wants to focus on his family now.

“And then my son was born, I was not able to spend any quality time with him or my wife. All of this was happening simultaneously. So, which is why I had written in that Instagram post, that as an actor, son, father and as a husband, it was time for me to recalibrate. And after doing what I had done professionally, I thought, 'what else could I have done more as an actor in this country?' I just want to better myself as an artiste going forward,” he added.