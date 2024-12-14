Outgoing Bihar DGP Alok Raj Terms His 105-Day Tenure In Office 'Satisfactory'

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 14 (IANS) Outgoing Bihar Director General of (DGP) Alok Raj on Saturday expressed his just a little over 100-day tenure in office satisfactory. On Friday, senior IPS officer Vinay Kumar was named as his replacement.

During his brief stint, he emphasised his commitment to serving the common people and addressing their concerns while interacting with the persons at police headquarters in Patna.

"During my tenure, I prioritised the accessibility of common people through regular meetings with citizens during office hours and resolving their grievances through mechanisms like the Public Grievance Redressal system,” Alok Raj said.

He also highlighted an incident involving the elimination of three notorious criminals in police encounters. Four other criminals were injured in operations, and several wanted offenders carrying rewards on their heads were apprehended.

A significant cache of illegal weapons and ammunition was also recovered during his leadership.

He lauded the honesty and dedication of his junior officers and personnel, attributing the success of his tenure to their collaborative efforts.

He also gave special commendations to the Additional Director General of the Special Task Force (STF) and his team for their achievements.

"I expressed my gratitude to the Bihar government for entrusting him with the responsibility of serving as DGP. I worked with honesty and integrity throughout my career," Alok Raj said.

Despite the short duration of his tenure, his leadership contributed to tangible progress in crime control and public service, leaving a positive impact.

“In a murder case involving the killing of three people in Saran, the accused was sentenced by the court within 50 days of the crime. This was achieved under new legal provisions, marking a first in the country for such a speedy investigation and trial,” he said.

Alok Raj commended the efforts of Saran Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish and his team for their dedication, which made the resolution of this case possible in a rapid manner.

"The law and order remained stable throughout my term, with no significant disturbances reported," he said.

Alok Raj extended his congratulations to Vinay Kumar, his successor as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar.

He shared a personal note, revealing that they had been classmates at Patna Science College during their ISC years (10+2).

On Friday, the Bihar government appointed Vinay Kumar, a 1991-batch IPS officer, to succeed Alok Raj.

Alok Raj's remarks underscored his commitment to maintaining public safety, enhancing police welfare, and supporting the judicial process during his brief but impactful tenure as DGP.