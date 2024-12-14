(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a landmark move, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, and Peru have joined forces to revitalize the camelid sector. Camelids, a family of mammals that includes llamas, alpacas, vicuñas, and guanacos, are native to South America.



The initiative aims to harness the potential of these hardy animals for regional economic growth and food security. This collaboration marks a significant step towards sustainable development in South America.



On Friday, producers and officials from the four nations gathered in La Paz , Bolivia. They met to strengthen regional alliances and craft joint strategies for camelid development beyond 2024.



The meeting, titled "Towards the Decade of Camelids: Promoting Collaboration Between Countries," set the stage for future cooperation.



Esteban Catarina Mamani, Bolivia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, opened the event. He emphasized the need for a South-South Cooperation Agenda to maximize the sector's potential.







Mamani stressed the importance of building on existing partnerships with neighboring countries. The goal is to create joint initiatives that benefit the camelid industry across all four nations.



Camelids play a crucial role in Andean communities. These animals thrive in harsh, high-altitude environments where other livestock struggle. They provide high-quality fiber and nutritious food, making them vital for local economies.



Moreover, their resilience to climate change makes them key to building sustainable livelihoods in vulnerable areas.

South American Nations Unite to Boost Camelid Industry

The proposed agenda includes an analysis of current public and private policies affecting the sector. It also calls for the development of new initiatives based on a comprehensive regional study. This approach aims to create a long-term roadmap for the industry's growth and sustainability.



The United Nations declared 2024 as the International Year of Camelids back in 2017. This declaration set three main objectives: raise public awareness about camelids' economic and cultural importance, promote the consumption of camelid products, and contribute to ending hunger and malnutrition.







