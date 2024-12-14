How New Jersey\'S The Fuel Ox® Has Reshaped The Fuel Additives Sector And Promoted The Power Of Sustainability

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Asbury, NJ, December 12th, 2024- As 2024 comes to a close, experts are laser-focused on upcoming trends and demands. One of the most prevalent is the global push for greener, more sustainable fuel products that cut down on harmful emissions, especially in light of the recent COP29 where global leaders stressed the importance of implementing large-scale changes to offset the climate crisis. In New Jersey, Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG) dba The Fuel Ox® has officially spent over a decade meeting this demand, with their expansive product list, including their flagship product, Fuel Ox® with Combustion Catalyst, proving that it is not only possible to create efficient, clean fuel products, but that consumers will offer their full support.



The Fuel Ox\'s CEO, Rand Taylor, stated, \"When we founded The Fuel Ox in 2014, our first line was the uniquely-powerful Combustion Catalyst. It was developed to be a solution for high-intensity applications, such as use by the U.S. Department of Defense. Combustion Catalyst is concentrated and soluble in all petroleum-based fuels, which allows consumers to reap the product\'s benefits without needing to utilize large amounts at a time.\"



Taylor added, \"In addition to being sustainable, we prioritized creating a product that would improve vehicle performance, extend engine longevity, and be able to handle the harshest of climates. Combustion Catalyst improves fuel efficiency by 6-10% while reducing emissions by as much as 70%- this was a game-changer in the industry.\"



Following Combustion Catalyst, The Fuel Ox® developed a line of one-of-a-kind bio-based, eco-friendly, and almost completely toxin-free lubricants. The company\'s Fuel Ox\'s Infinity LubeTM Super Spray, a 100% plant-based metal treatment designed for cleaning, conditioning, and protecting all metal surfaces, went on to receive a NSF-Certification of Food Grade H-1, meaning it is safe for use in facilities with foodstuff.



Additionally, The Fuel Ox® earned the USDA Biobased Product Label Certification for the Infinity Lube line, which includes: Super Grease Plant Based Grease infused with Metal Conditioning Technology; Liquid Friction Eliminator, Super Spray All Purpose Metal Spray, Cool-Ox Performance Optimizing A/C & Refrigeration Treatment , and Tar-Minator Super Asphalt and Adhesive Eradication System.



\"These amazing designations highlight our company\'s key messages: plant-based products are not inferior or less powerful than their traditional counterparts,\" reflected Taylor. \"Our products have been continuously tested against those of our competitors\', and The Fuel Ox outlasts them by up to 10 times.\"



\"As we enter the new year and honor our anniversary as a business, our team is focused on building upon our foundation and developing products that push the boundaries of what sustainable fuel additives can truly accomplish. We can\'t wait to show you what we have in store!\"





About The Fuel Ox®:



The Fuel Ox® is an international corporation dedicated to providing fuel consumers with the most technologically advanced fuel treatments and lubricants on the market while helping them reduce their footprint on the environment with bio-based, eco-friendly and almost completely toxin-free products. Registered as Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG) and based in Asbury, NJ, The Fuel Ox manufactures fuel additives and lubricants to help improve fuel efficiency, operating life and performance of industrial equipment while reducing maintenance costs, equipment downtime, emissions, and pollutants. Its flagship products are Fuel Ox® with Combustion Catalyst and Infinity LubeTM.

Company :-TransMedia Group

User :- Adrienne Mazzone

Email :...