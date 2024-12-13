US Mission To The OAS Launches New Initiative On AI

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The United States Mission to the Organization of American States (OAS) has announced its partnership with the OAS executive secretariat for Integral Development on the launch of a new project,“Developing an Artificial Intelligence Policy Framework for the Americas.”

The project was launched during a special ceremony on December 12, 2024, at the OAS VII meeting of ministers and high-level authorities of science and technology. The initiative, supported by over $1.1 million in grant funding from the US government, will advance the development of safe, secure, and trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) policy frameworks and ecosystems by OAS member states across the Western Hemisphere.

The OAS Executive Secretariat for Integral Development will spearhead this initiative, bringing together decision makers from governments, the private sector, and academia across the Americas. The project will focus on the following areas:



Policy and Institutional Frameworks : Discuss policies and institutional frameworks for the responsible and rights-respecting development, deployment, and use of AI.

Good Practices and Key Actions : Identify, assess, and document good practices and key policies, regulatory and institutional actions to successfully deploy AI, mitigate risks, minimize negative impacts, and amplify positive outcomes.

AI Standards Development : Foster the development and implementation of AI standards.

Multisectoral Collaboration : Explore opportunities for multisectoral collaboration and cooperation between OAS Member States and other relevant actors to strengthen institutional capacities. Skills Building and Training : Advance skills building, training, and certifications on AI.

This initiative underscores the United States' commitment to strengthening our partnerships with OAS Member States on shared goals such as fostering innovation, ensuring responsible and rights-respecting AI practices, and enhancing regional cooperation to build a robust AI framework that benefits citizens across the hemisphere.

The post US Mission to the OAS launches new initiative on AI appeared first on Caribbean News Global .