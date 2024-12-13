Surgical Robotics Startup Capstan Medical Raises $110 Million In New Funding Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Surgical robotics startup Capstan Medical raises $110 million in new funding

Capstan Medical , a developer of robotic enabled minimally invasive solutions to address heart valve disease, announced today its $110 million Series C to further advance its mission of bringing its innovative structural heart solution to patients.

The round was led by Eclipse, with participation from existing investors Yu Galaxy and Intuitive Ventures, and new from Gideon Strategic Partners.

Heart has remained the leading cause of death in America for over 100 years, claiming a life every 33 seconds. Today, there are more than 7 million people in the US with heart valve disease, a complex condition made up primarily of mitral and tricuspid valve disease.

Patient treatment options are limited and, for most, are not viable. Capstan Medical is solving this complex disease by bringing together novel heart valve implants and advanced catheter technology, fully enabled through a robotic platform.

Since its founding in 2020, Capstan Medical has focused on bringing together a combination of heart valve, implant delivery and robotics expertise. The team has grown to over 75 employees, across engineering, operations, clinical and regulatory.

With this new funding, the team will continue to grow to execute on its plan for expanded clinical and development work leading to upcoming pivotal trials.

Justin Butler, partner at Eclipse, says:“We're at an exciting inflection point in medical technology development where together, the application of technologies like robotics and traditional medicine are delivering life-saving treatment to heart disease patients around the world.

“Since Capstan Medical's inception, Eclipse has had the privilege of partnering with this best-in-class team to deliver on its mission, which will have a significant impact on millions of lives.”