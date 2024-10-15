UDC, QSTP Ink Mou To Drive Innovative And Sustainable Solutions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Qatar Science & Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation, to strengthen partnerships on innovative and sustainable solutions in enhancing the sector.

The strategic partnership was signed by UDC President, CEO, and Member of the Board, Ibrahim Jassim Al Othman, and the President of QSTP, Dr. Jack Lau.

This agreement marks a significant milestone in the ongoing developments by UDC to incorporate smart and sustainable technologies into its projects, aiming towards enhancing The Pearl and Gewan Islands as premier destinations for living, working, and entertainment.

The partnership, however, is expected to focus on key areas such as technological advancements, research and development in environment and sustainability, and the implementation of smart city technologies.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Al Othman said,“Definitely this is part of our social responsibility that we maintain a healthy environment with healthy waters within The Pearl.

We want to make sure the water area and the circulation and movement of water within that area are always maintained to the highest standards and level that is recognised by international institutions. Therefore, collecting these samples will help us to understand the environment better in our waters.”

To a query by The Peninsula on the course of implementing the project, he said“Right away”, adding that UDC is committed to continuing this experience. Al Othman added,“We are very pleased to have that collaboration with them (QSTP), and will have that as part of our regular routine.”

The official further stated:“This MoU aligns with UDC's vision of creating sustainable, technologically advanced communities that meet the evolving needs of our residents and investors. Through this partnership with QSTP, we aim to leverage cutting-edge technologies to enhance the quality of life in The Pearl and Gewan Islands, while also contributing to Qatar's national environmental and sustainability goals.”

The collaboration will explore various initiatives, including the development of smart sustainable cities, capacity building through training programs, and research and development to support sustainable innovations. Both parties will work closely to ensure the implementation of these projects under joint agreements, with the goal of achieving impactful, environmentally friendly solutions.”

Commenting on the signing, Dr. Jack Lau added:“At the heart of our mission is the commitment to foster innovation that contributes towards the advancement of a vibrant technological ecosystem in Qatar. We are delighted to establish this collaboration with UDC - a distinguished leader in the real estate sector - to expand our efforts and collectively explore opportunities to advance technological research and development, hi-tech skills building, and the implementation of innovative solutions that will contribute to the growth of smart cities and communities. We look forward to our joint work in promoting smart technologies for a more sustainable environment for all.”

With this agreement, UDC and QSTP will work towards delivering sustainable, high-tech solutions that are expected to be carried out across both The Pearl and Gewan Islands. These solutions will incorporate smart energy management, waste reduction systems, and advanced digital infrastructure by enhancing operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The collaboration also anticipates bringing about real benefits for investors

and residents by providing advanced amenities, improved resource management, and a modern, eco-friendly living experience.

The integration of these technologies will also offer vast investment opportunities for businesses to engage in sustainable urban development.

Officials noted that the MoU reflects UDC's commitment to innovation and sustainability, aligning with QNV 2030 to bolster a knowledge-based and environmentally conscious economy.