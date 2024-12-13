Ukrainian Forces Using Latest Technologies To Counter Russian Drones Siversk Group Of Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military is intensifying its use of various drones, but Ukrainian forces are using the latest technologies to counter them effectively.

Oleh Bazhan, spokesperson for the Siversk Group of Forces, announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy is actively deploying a variety of drones, including FPV attack drones and reconnaissance drones. The enemy is also actively using grenade-dropping drones. This component [the use of UAVs] is advancing rapidly on both sides. However, our units are utilizing cutting-edge developments to combat enemy UAVs," Bazhan said.

He said that in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces destroyed 16 enemy strike drones within the Siversk Group's operational area.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry had allocated an additional UAH 1.1 billion to brigades for the purchase of drones.