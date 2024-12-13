FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS CELEBRATES MOMENTOUS FIRST YEAR SETTING A NEW STANDARD FOR LUXURY HOSPITALITY ON THE STRIP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The luxury resort and casino commemorates an incredible first year of operations marked by global accolades, unforgettable performances, and unparalleled experiences

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Fontainebleau Las Vegas ' global debut one year ago on December 13, 2023, the 67-story luxury resort has established itself as the Strip's premier destination for world-class entertainment, nightlife, and dining. In its first year, Fontainebleau Las Vegas has set a benchmark for excellence, garnering prestigious accolades such as TIME Magazine's World's Greatest Places 2024, Esquire's

The 41 Best New Hotels in North America and Europe 2024 , Condé Nast Traveler's

The Best New Hotels in the United States: 2024 Hot List , and Travel & Leisure's

The 100 Best New Hotels of the Year .

"From the beginning, our goal was to bring something truly transformative to Las Vegas and the global hospitality industry," says Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer. "We are deeply grateful and humbled by the warm reception that Fontainebleau Las Vegas has received from our guests and the community. This anniversary is made possible by every member of the Fontainebleau family, as well as the incredible partners that have been with us throughout this journey."

Since opening its doors, Fontainebleau Las Vegas has continued to establish itself as a leader in the culinary scene with 36 first-to-market restaurant, bars, and lounges. Throughout 2024, the Los Angeles Times

named Don's Prime and Chyna Club as must-dine destinations, while Esquire highlighted lobby bar Collins as one of the 42 Best Bars in America.

Additionally, the resort raised the standard for entertainment, nightlife and daylife experiences with LIV and LIV Beach exclusively bringing some of the world's most sought after talent including Dom Dolla , John Summit , Calvin Harris and more.

"Every success and milestone achieved this first year is credited to the dedication and passion of our MEMBERS, who create extraordinary experiences for our guests every day," says Fontainebleau Las Vegas President Maurice Wooden . "Their hard work and commitment have been at the heart of everything we have achieved, and we are looking forward to even greater success in the years to come."

Fontainebleau Las Vegas has also elevated the guest experience with its luxury retail offerings only found at the resort, with the addition of renowned brands such as Boucheron , Maison Alaïa , alexanderwang, Missoni and Giuseppe Zanotti and continues to showcase a curated selection of high-end retailers, including Bottega Veneta, Gucci , and Chrome Hearts .

The resort has had the opportunity to participate in historic and iconic citywide events such as Super Bowl LVIII, World's 50 Best, FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, the National Finals Rodeo, and so much more, solidifying the brand's impact in Las Vegas and beyond. Additionally, the resort debuted its own, iconic experiences and activations the launch of the Oasis Pool Deck and Oasis Ice Rink, spanning across six acres of world-class luxury and amenities providing an elevated and grand guest experience year-round.



More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas, including accommodations, dining, and entertainment listings, can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas .

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

