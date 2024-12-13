Dubai's Award-Winning Dish Catering Unveils Spectacular New Season Creations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dubai's leading and award-winning independent catering company, Dish Catering & Events , has once again set the benchmark for excellence with the launch of its highly anticipated new season creations. Celebrating 16 years of delivering exceptional experiences, the announcement solidifies the company's reputation as a trendsetter in the world of luxury dining and event catering.Renowned for their innovative menus and unparalleled service, Dish Catering & Events has introduced a stunning array of dishes that blend modern techniques with traditional flavours, curated to delight the most discerning palates. Drawing inspiration from global culinary trends while celebrating the richness of regional ingredients, the new offerings showcase the artistry and creativity of the company's chefs.“At Dish, every season is an opportunity to redefine excellence,” said Kelly Dyason, Managing Director of Dish Catering.“This year, we've embraced the UAE's dynamic party lifestyle, incorporating vibrant flavours of the Middle East and beyond. These interactive food stations and BBQ menu blend culinary theatre with Dish Catering's hallmark quality, creating an unforgettable dining experience.”The new menu highlights include:.Interactive Food Stations: Immersive live-cooking experiences with made-to-order dishes, crafted to suit every palate. Guests' options include Latin American, Adriatic, Iberian, American, Asian, and Grill Live Stations, each offering a vibrant selection of dishes designed to impress and indulge..Flame-Grilled BBQ: A masterful selection of grilled dishes from the 18-hour smoked brisket to char-grilled jumbo prawns, complemented by a variety of gourmet sides, including sumac spiced grilled eggplant salad, and preserved lemon hummus.Dish Catering has also incorporated sustainability into its new menu offerings, prioritizing locally sourced produce, eco-friendly logistics, and waste reduction practices.The unveiling of the new season creations took place during an exclusive showcase event held at Al Serkal Avenue in Dubai earlier this winter, attended by leaders in the events and culinary industries, as well as select media representatives. Guests were treated to a multisensory experience, with a curated tasting menu complemented by live entertainment and elegant décor.With these new creations, Dish Catering aims to enhance its reputation as the go-to catering partner for bespoke private events, in addition to its current standing as the luxury catering provider for corporate galas and product launches.--ENDS--About Dish Catering & EventsEstablished in 2008 in Dubai, award-winning Dish Catering & Events is the UAE's leading independent catering company, renowned for its innovative approach to food and event experiences. With over 16 years of expertise, Dish has become synonymous with delivering bespoke, high-quality dining and seamless event execution for both private and corporate clients.Dish Catering & Events specialises in creating tailored culinary experiences, from elegant canapés and fine dining menus to interactive live stations and gourmet BBQs. Their dedication to precision, creativity, and client-focused service has made them the number one independent catering brand by number of events, handling over 2,000 events annually.Known for catering prestigious events such as TIME100, Ed Sheeran, and F1 Luxury Yacht catering, Dish is also a preferred partner for iconic venues like Dubai Opera, Coca-Cola Arena, and the Museum of the Future. Dish's commitment to innovation, luxury, and personalised service ensures every event leaves a lasting impression.For more information, visit

