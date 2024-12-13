Lachi's 'Diseducation' Drops As An Acoustic Gem, Challenging Ableism Head-On In The Mad Different Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

'Diseducation' by Lachi

Behind-the-scenes of 'Diseducation' by Lachi

Lachi at the Grammy Awards

Award-winning artist and disability advocate Lachi releases 'Diseducation,' a soulful track rejecting the“charity model” and outdated pity for disabilities.

- LachiNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Genre-defying, award-winning artist and unstoppable disability advocate Lachi announces the release of 'Diseducation.' This stripped-back version reimagines the original track-co-created with de, founding member of the Black Eyed Peas-into a soul-baring experience of piano and vocals.'Diseducation' is a bold statement, a song that declares,“If you're here to underestimate me, let me dis-educate you on that notion!” says Lachi.“Disability is not all about trauma and tragedy; it's about independence and joy.”Inspired by Lachi's introduction to the“charity model” of disability, 'Diseducation' rejects the outdated notion that people with disabilities are burdens deserving pity.“But let me be clear: Do you see these heels? Nobody feels sorry for Lachi. I'm happy, successful, fun, and yes-expensive. Ableism only gets in the way of what's already perfect,” Lachi expresses. The long scatting moments in the song? They're her musical declaration of that joy.Backed by Pop Culture Collaborative and WAVE Financial and shot at Amazon Music Studios, the production of 'Diseducation' showcases a stellar creative team. Directed by Caroline Mariko Stucky and Lachi Music, produced by Arthur Gwynne, Caroline Mariko Stucky, and Lachi Music and edited by Jake Primmerman, the performance video features Lachi herself on vocals and piano, Mercedes Lysaker on cello, Lisette Santiago on bongos, Jayla Chee on bass, Indi Robinson performing artistic sign language, and disability rights leader Tiffany Yu voicing the brief audio-description introduction. Kylie Miller served as impact producer, peppering the release with in-depth interviews on the topic, and Michael Herrick mixed and mastered the single.As part of her Mad Different series, Lachi is releasing one empowering song each month through the end of January. 'Diseducation' takes center stage for December, aligning with the International Day of People with Disabilities. The series highlights various facets of identity and empowerment to include:October: Celebrated embracing uniqueness with 'Out of the Dark.'November: Highlighted women's strength with 'A Girl.'December: Unveils 'Diseducation' and its reminder to never underestimate the power of disability.January: The Mad Different series finale continues with 'That Kinda Black,' a powerful anthem on identity.“For years, 'Diseducation' has been a treat for live audiences, performed around the world at Tedx Talks , shows, and keynotes. Finally, it's available for everyone to experience and take home. This track showcases my artistry-piano and composing skills, lyricism, and, of course, joyful scatting. Diseducation isn't just a song; it's a movement to rewrite the narrative around disability. It's about showing the world that joy, independence, and empowerment are at the heart of our stories,” shares Lachi.Fans can dive into behind-the-scenes insights on YouTube, where Lachi and cellist Mercedes Lysaker share their creative process and discuss how 'Diseducation' thrillingly confronts ableism. The track is also available to stream across all major platforms.As CEO and founder of RAMPD , Lachi continues to shape cultural conversations on accessibility and representation. She seamlessly blends advocacy with artistry, proudly leaving her Mad Different stamp on music and beyond.Check out Lachi's official website and follow @LachiMusic on social media to stay updated on the Mad Different series' journey!For interviews, content collaborations, or partnership opportunities, please reach out to Jade Umbrella PR.About Lachi: Lachi is a critically acclaimed, award-winning artist and the visionary CEO of RAMPD (Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities). Honored as USA Today's 2024 Woman of the Year, ADCOLOR's 2024 Innovator of the Year, and host of PBS' American Masters: Renegades, Lachi blends pop, electronic, and classical influences into a bold, empowering sound.Dubbed a "dedicated foot soldier for disability pride" by Forbes and a "new champion in advocacy" by Billboard, Lachi has led discussions on accessibility and representation with the White House and the UN. Her inspiring journey has been highlighted by leading magazines including The New York Times, Billboard, The Los Angeles Times, Essence, Forbes, The Hollywood Reporter, Vogue, and Variety.With her signature authenticity, Lachi bridges artistry and activism, empowering the disability community while advancing accessibility in the music industry-often accompanied by her iconic“glam cane.” Recognized as one of the Recording Academy's Visionary Voices, she continues to break barriers and redefine representation.

Behind-the-scenes of 'Diseducation' with Lachi and cellist Mercedes Lysaker

