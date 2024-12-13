عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Heydar Aliyev Foundation Implements Project Development Of Education And Culture In African Countries

Heydar Aliyev Foundation Implements Project Development Of Education And Culture In African Countries


12/13/2024 9:09:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited a school located near the capital city of Kigali, Rwanda as part of the foundation's project "Development of Education and Culture in African Countries," Azernews reports.

Leyla Aliyeva met with the school's management and students, becoming acquainted with the conditions at the school.

In the framework of the project implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Rwanda, the school, which accommodates around 1,000 students, has been equipped with computers to improve the teaching environment and enable children to acquire knowledge related to high technologies. Additionally, the Foundation has ensured internet access for the educational institution.

It should be noted that to date, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has carried out several projects in various sectors, including healthcare, social affairs, and education in African countries. Among these, one can highlight projects such as financial support for the development of the African Heritage School as part of international humanitarian activities, and the provision of medical equipment to improve the healthcare system in the Republic of Djibouti.

In the future, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation aims to implement projects in the fields of education and culture in other African countries as well.

MENAFN13122024000195011045ID1108990358


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search