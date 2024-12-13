Heydar Aliyev Foundation Implements Project Development Of Education And Culture In African Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited a school located near the capital city of Kigali, Rwanda as part of the foundation's project "Development of Education and Culture in African Countries," Azernews reports.

Leyla Aliyeva met with the school's management and students, becoming acquainted with the conditions at the school.

In the framework of the project implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Rwanda, the school, which accommodates around 1,000 students, has been equipped with computers to improve the teaching environment and enable children to acquire knowledge related to high technologies. Additionally, the Foundation has ensured internet access for the educational institution.

It should be noted that to date, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has carried out several projects in various sectors, including healthcare, social affairs, and education in African countries. Among these, one can highlight projects such as financial support for the development of the African Heritage School as part of international humanitarian activities, and the provision of medical equipment to improve the healthcare system in the Republic of Djibouti.

In the future, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation aims to implement projects in the fields of education and culture in other African countries as well.