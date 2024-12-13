Heydar Aliyev Foundation Implements Project Development Of Education And Culture In African Countries
Date
12/13/2024 9:09:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has
visited a school located near the capital city of Kigali, Rwanda as
part of the foundation's project "Development of Education and
Culture in African Countries," Azernews
reports.
Leyla Aliyeva met with the school's management and students,
becoming acquainted with the conditions at the school.
In the framework of the project implemented by the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation in Rwanda, the school, which accommodates around 1,000
students, has been equipped with computers to improve the teaching
environment and enable children to acquire knowledge related to
high technologies. Additionally, the Foundation has ensured
internet access for the educational institution.
It should be noted that to date, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation
has carried out several projects in various sectors, including
healthcare, social affairs, and education in African countries.
Among these, one can highlight projects such as financial support
for the development of the African Heritage School as part of
international humanitarian activities, and the provision of medical
equipment to improve the healthcare system in the Republic of
Djibouti.
In the future, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation aims to implement
projects in the fields of education and culture in other African
countries as well.
MENAFN13122024000195011045ID1108990358
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.