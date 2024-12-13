Elegoo's Best-Selling Saturn 4 Ultra 3D Printer Named Fast Company's Next Big Things In Tech For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Elegoo , a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, is proud to announce that its best-selling Saturn 4 Ultra 3D printer has been recognized with Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech Award 2024, a prestigious accolade celebrating breakthrough innovations shaping industries and everyday life. The Saturn 4 Ultra stood out for its cutting-edge technology, particularly its innovative Tilt Release that dramatically enhances print speed and reliability.

Elegoo's best-selling Saturn 4 Ultra 3D Printer has been recognized as Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech for 2024.

Continue Reading

From a competitive pool of 1,400 applicants, the Saturn 4 Ultra emerged as a winner based on relevance, ingenuity, progress and potential, and impact, sharing the stage with brands including Honor, Lenovo, and Samsung. "3D printers aren't typically known for working quickly, but Elegoo figured out how to speed up the process," writes Jared Newman, one of the judges for the Fast Company award. "Using a tilting resin vat, its Saturn 4 Ultra 3D printer is able to peel off layers of release liner faster than conventional lift-and-release mechanisms. The result is vastly improved print speeds and fewer errors without having to rely on expensive specialty resins."

Saturn 4 Ultra: a new era of precision 3D printing

Launched earlier this year, the Saturn 4 Ultra is designed for beginners, enthusiasts, and professionals, featuring innovative design and advanced functionalities. With groundbreaking Tilt Release Technology, users can enjoy fast, precise printing at up to 5.5 seconds per layer. It includes a 12K Mono LCD for unmatched detail, a COB and Fresnel Collimating Lens for smoother surfaces, and hands-free automatic leveling. The AI intelligent detection system monitors real-time printing status and captures time-lapse videos. Additional features like Wi-Fi file transfer, cluster printing, and power-loss resume printing make the Saturn 4 Ultra a comprehensive solution for various printing needs.

In 2024, the Saturn 4 Ultra also earned the Editor's Choice award from Tom's Hardware , and the Highly Recommended award from GamesRadar , and won both the A'Design Award and French Design Award.

The write-up on how Elegoo's Saturn 4 Ultra speeds up 3D printing is available on Fast Company's website . For more information about the Saturn 4 Ultra, Elegoo's best-selling resin printer, or to purchase for 399 USD, please visit Elegoo's official website .

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 90 countries and regions. In 2023, the company's total sales revenue reached approximately 200 million USD, with close to 700 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

SOURCE ELEGOO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED