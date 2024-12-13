Enemy Tries To Level Front Line In Pokrovsk Sector - AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian is trying to level the front line in the Pokrovsk sector and reach the administrative borders of Donetsk region.

This was reported on television by the spokesman for the Khortytsia military command post Nazar Voloshyn, Ukrinform reports.

Commenting on the situation in the Pokrovsk sector, Voloshyn noted that the enemy is trying to level the front line and reach the administrative borders of Donetsk region. The situation in Pokrovsk is fully controlled by the Defense Forces .

“There are no enemy reconnaissance and sabotage groups in Pokrovsk and no fighting is taking place on the outskirts of the city,” said the spokesman.

The spokesperson also emphasized that the occupants“are losing their advantage in artillery, but they compensate for it by using aviation and dropping bombs.”

“At the beginning of the war, the ratio with the enemy was about 5 to 1 [shells] in favor of Russia. Now, the advantage in the use of artillery shells and artillery is on our side and is 1.5 to 1, and in some areas even 1 to 3,” Voloshyn noted.

He explained the difference in the tactics of Ukrainian and Russian artillerymen.

“The enemy is using artillery on larger areas and squares, while our artillerymen are sending every shell to the target,” Voloshyn said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, US President Joe Biden announced a new $500 million defense aid package for Ukraine , which includes ammunition for HIMARS rocket and artillery systems and 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells.