Indore Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 14, 2024: Check Out The Predicted Minimum And Maximum Temperatures
12/13/2024 9:01:00 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Indore recorded 18.64 °C on December 14, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 9.1 °C and 24.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 26% with a wind speed of 26 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 05:44 PM
Indore AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 182.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, December 15, 2024, Indore is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 11.23 °C and a maximum of 26.04 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 16%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Indore today stands at 182.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.
Weather prediction in Indore for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Indore Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| December 15, 2024
| 18.64
| Sky is clear
| December 16, 2024
| 23.13
| Sky is clear
| December 17, 2024
| 23.83
| Sky is clear
| December 18, 2024
| 25.03
| Sky is clear
| December 19, 2024
| 23.47
| Scattered clouds
| December 20, 2024
| 24.06
| Few clouds
| December 21, 2024
| 25.01
| Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 14, 2024
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 26.06 °C
| Broken clouds
| Kolkata
| 19.17 °C
| Few clouds
| Chennai
| 27.0 °C
| Overcast clouds
| Bengaluru
| 22.77 °C
| Broken clouds
| Hyderabad
| 23.12 °C
| Broken clouds
| Ahmedabad
| 21.1 °C
| Sky is clear
| Delhi
| 19.15 °C
| Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
