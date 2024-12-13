Liuna Secures Renewal Of Collective Agreements For Generation And Transmission

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Labourers' International Union of North America (LiUNA), Ontario Provincial District Council (OPDC) is proud to announce the renewal of collective agreements for both generation and transmission. These agreements, effective May 1, 2025, mark a significant milestone for LiUNA members working at Ontario Power Generation, Bruce Power, and Hydro One.

Jack Oliveira, LiUNA Ontario Provincial District Council and LiUNA Local 183 Business Manager, commended the tireless efforts of the bargaining teams in achieving fair agreements that reflect the priorities of LiUNA members.“This outcome is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our teams and the support of our members. I want to specifically thank the chairs of the management bargaining teams, Luca Ceccato and Scott Clark for generation, as well as Jon Rebick and Chris Sider for transmission, for their collaborative approach in reaching this agreement.”

Special recognition was given to Alex Lolua, EPSCA General Manager, whose leadership and commitment to early negotiations set the stage for this achievement.“Alex's foresight in agreeing to meet early allowed us to arrive at this agreement well in advance, ensuring a smooth transition into this new five-year term,” Oliveira added.

Joseph Mancinelli, LiUNA International Vice President and Canadian Director, highlighted the importance of reaching an agreement on behalf of the men and women of LiUNA who power Ontario forward.“This newly ratified collective agreement sends a powerful message from thousands of LiUNA members working across the sector – that we are ready to continue supporting Ontario's expanding energy generation and nuclear development. As energy demands grow, this agreement solidifies LiUNA's commitment to building the infrastructure necessary for a sustainable and thriving future.”

The renewed agreements come at a pivotal time, aligning with Ontario's largest expansion of electricity generation in more than 30 years under the leadership of Premier Doug Ford and Energy and Electrification Minister Stephen Lecce. LiUNA is eager to contribute to this transformative vision, working closely with partners such as Ken Hartwick and Nicolle Butcher of Ontario Power Generation, Eric Chassard of Bruce Power, and David Lebeter of Hydro One.

Looking beyond Ontario, LiUNA is poised to collaborate with government and industry leaders across Canada in building nuclear generation capacity in other provinces.

“We are proud to support Ontario's energy future and stand ready to build on these successes across Canada,” concluded Mancinelli.“Together, we will ensure a robust and resilient energy sector for generations to come.”

About LiUNA

The Labourers' International Union of North America (LiUNA) is the most progressive, forward thinking and fastest-growing union of construction workers, serving over 160,000 members across Canada. LiUNA is committed to building better futures for its members, families, and communities through advocacy, training, and innovation in the construction and energy sectors.

