Allu Arjun Remanded To Judicial Custody For 14 Days In Theatre Stampede Case (2Nd Ld)

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (IANS) A Hyderabad court on Friday sent Tollywood Allu Arjun to judicial custody for 14 days in a case related to a stampede at a theatre during the premier show of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in which a woman lost her life.

The police, which arrested the National Award-winning from his residence in Hyderabad, presented him before a magistrate at Nampally Criminal Court complex.

The Ninth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate sent the actor to judicial custody till December 27.

Police were making arrangements for shifting Allu Arjun to Chanchalguda Jail amid tight security.

Earlier, the police recorded the statement of the actor at Chikkadpally Police Station. He was then taken to Gandhi Hospital for medical check-up.

A woman died, and her son was critically injured during the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premier show attended by Allu Arjun on December 4.

A police team took the national award-winning actor into custody from his house in Jubilee Hills, hours after his return from Delhi, where he attended the success meet of 'Pushpa 2'.

Arjun's father, well-known filmmaker Allu Arvind, actor brother Allu Sirish and other family members were present when he was arrested.

The police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Akanksh Yadav questioned Allu Arjun for nearly two hours in the light of the statements made by eye-witnesses.

Police had registered a case under sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre.

The case was registered at Chikkadpally Police Station on December 5 on a complaint by the deceased woman's husband. The police arrested the theatre owner, general manager and security manager on December 8.

According to police there was no intimation from theatre management or the actor's team that they would be visiting the theatre. The theatre management also did not make any additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd.