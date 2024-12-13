Arab Parliament To Weigh Syria, Gaza Happenings Sun.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament is set to convene on Sunday to look into the latest developments in Syria, the Gaza Strip and the region in general.

The conferees will look into a previous report by the parliament's Palestine Committee, which comes in the context of the special attention it gives to the Palestinian issue as the Arab world's prime central cause, President of the Arab Parliament Mohammad Al-Yamahi said in a press release.

The meeting comes amid the continued genocidal war on the Palestinian people and the Israeli occupying army's bids to liquidate the UN refugee agency (UNRWA), he added.

Al-Yamahi pointed out that the latest situation in Syria and Lebanon would be on the agenda of Sunday's meeting. (end)

