Put Under House Arrest, Prevented From Offering Congregational Prayers: Mirwaiz

This is the second consecutive Friday that the Mirwaiz was barred from offering the prayers at the Jama Masjid in the city's Nowhatta locality.

There was no word from on Mirwaiz's allegation.

“Again disallowed from going to Jama Masjid on a Friday for the second consecutive week. As I raise people's issues and concerns from the pulpit, as is my duty, it seems to make the authorities jittery and uncomfortable, so lock him up!” Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

He said“as if by locking me up” the issues would disappear and the reality altered.

“But an authoritarian mindset can't think beyond... strongly condemn my house arrest and the imprisonment of thousands of Kashmiri prisoners who are victims of this mindset,” Mirwaiz added.

