Put Under House Arrest, Prevented From Offering Congregational Prayers: Mirwaiz
Date
12/13/2024 5:07:51 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Hurriyat conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday claimed that he was put under house arrest and prevented from offering congregational prayers at the Jama Masjid.
This is the second consecutive Friday that the Mirwaiz was barred from offering the prayers at the Jama Masjid in the city's Nowhatta locality.
ADVERTISEMENT
There was no word from Police on Mirwaiz's allegation.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Again disallowed from going to Jama Masjid on a Friday for the second consecutive week. As I raise people's issues and concerns from the pulpit, as is my duty, it seems to make the authorities jittery and uncomfortable, so lock him up!” Mirwaiz said in a post on X.
He said“as if by locking me up” the issues would disappear and the reality altered.
Read Also
Mirwaiz Appeals For Release Of Jailed Kashmiris
Mirwaiz Says He Is Placed Under House Arrest
“But an authoritarian mindset can't think beyond... strongly condemn my house arrest and the imprisonment of thousands of Kashmiri prisoners who are victims of this mindset,” Mirwaiz added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13122024000215011059ID1108989538
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.