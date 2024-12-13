EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain AG: Value of peaq Stake Rises to Over 54 Million USD

13.12.2024 / 09:47 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain AG: Value of peaq Stake Rises to Over 54 Million USD Berlin, December 13, 2024 – Advanced Blockchain AG (“AB”, Scale Frankfurt, Primary Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry, announces the successful price development of peaq following its recent token launch. Peaq is one of Advanced Blockchain's first incubations and has become a leading platform in the field of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) . For its incubation efforts, Advanced Blockchain received peaq tokens representing 2.1% of the total token supply. At the time of the token launch, the peaq token was priced at approximately 0.25 USD, valuing Advanced Blockchain's stake at around 22 million USD. On December 10, the peaq token reached an all-time high of 0.75 USD per token. With the current price at 0.60 USD (as of December 13, 2024), the value of this token stake is now approximately 54 million USD. The fully diluted valuation (FDV) of peaq currently stands at nearly 2.5 billion USD , emphasizing the project's long-term growth potential. Notably, peaq has outperformed other token launches. Maik Laske, CFO of Advanced Blockchain AG , commented: "The value of our stake in peaq already far exceeds the current market capitalization of our stock, highlighting the strong potential of our portfolio. At the same time, peaq is just one of many promising blockchain projects we actively support. Among other activities, we will intensify our investor relations efforts to close the gap between the value of our assets under management (AUM) and our market capitalization."

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry. For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit

.



Contact:

...

13.12.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Advanced Blockchain AG Scharnhorststraße 24 10115 Berlin Germany Phone: +4930403669510 Fax: +4930403669511 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0M93V6 WKN: A0M93V Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2050519



End of News EQS News Service