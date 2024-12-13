Women-Owned Msmes Record Over 2.2 Crore Registrations Since 2020: Govt Data

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 13 (KNN) The revised definition of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), adopted on July 1, 2020, has catalysed a surge in women-owned enterprises across India.

By November 30, 2024, a total of 2,20,73,675 women-owned MSMEs had registered on the Udyam Registration Portal (URP) and Udyam Assist (UAP), showcasing the significant strides made in fostering female entrepreneurship.

Gujarat and Rajasthan have emerged as key contributors. In Gujarat, 9,12,052 women-owned MSMEs have registered, while Rajasthan accounts for 8,15,207 registrations.

District-level data underscores these trends, with 11,942 registrations in Gujarat's Valsad District, constituting 18.24 per cent of the total MSMEs there, and 7,803 registrations in Rajasthan's Tonk and Sawai Madhopur Districts, comprising 13 per cent of their respective totals.

Since the revision of MSME guidelines, annual growth has been robust. In the first year alone, 4,87,287 women-owned enterprises registered. The government's focus on supporting women entrepreneurs has driven this progress.

To boost participation, the government has launched special drives to promote registration of women-owned MSMEs through URP and UAP.

This effort has simplified the process and brought more women entrepreneurs into the formal economic fold.

The Public Procurement Policy was amended in 2018 to ensure that at least 3 per cent of annual procurement by Central Ministries, Departments, and Undertakings is sourced from women entrepreneurs. This has opened up significant market opportunities for women-led businesses.

Under the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises, women entrepreneurs receive a 10 per cent concession in annual guarantee fees, with 90 per cent guarantee coverage provided, compared to 75 per cent for other entrepreneurs. This support encourages women to secure credit for their ventures.

The Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) provides higher subsidy rates for women, particularly those from marginalised communities, to establish micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector. Subsidies range from 25 per cent to 35 per cent depending on the beneficiary category and location.

To enhance skills, the Ministry of MSME implements the Mahila Coir Yojana under Coir Vikas Yojana, focusing on women artisans in the coir sector.

Women entrepreneurs participating in trade fairs under the Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme also benefit from 100 per cent subsidization of expenses, compared to 80 per cent for other entrepreneurs.

Additionally, the Ministry launched the Yashasvini Campaign in June 2024 to empower women entrepreneurs through formalisation, credit access, capacity building, and mentorship.

These initiatives reflect the government's commitment to fostering inclusivity and sustainable growth for women entrepreneurs nationwide, reinforcing its vision of an empowered and equitable economic landscape.

(KNN Bureau)