War Update: 210 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day, Most In Kurakhove Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces engaged in 210 combat clashes with Russian invaders on December 12, with the largest number of skirmishes recorded in the Kurakhove sector.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a war update published on , Ukrinform reports.

"The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, leveraging its superiority in manpower and equipment, continues to attack our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the occupiers and inflicting significant losses. In total, 203 combat clashes were recorded over the past day," the update said.

According to the update, yesterday the enemy carried out 35 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian forces and population centers, using 69 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces carried out 4,170 attacks, including 103 using multiple launch rocket systems.

According to the General Staff, Russian airstrikes targeted Loknya, Bilovody, Basivka, Tatarka, Vysoka Yaruha, Lozova, Hoptivka, Tsupivka, Lyptsi, Velyki Prokhody, Vovchansk, Krymske, Ulakly, Bahatyr, Komar, Mala Tokmachka, and Stepnohirsk.

Russia's war casualty toll up by 1,390 in past day

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian forces unsuccessfully attacked the positions of Ukrainian units eight times near Vovchansk, Hlyboke, and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, the invaders carried out eight attacks near Synkivka, Zahryzovye, Dvorichna, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched 22 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kopanky, Novoiehorivka, Lozova, Nadiia, Makiivka, Terny, and in the Serebryanskyi forest.

In in the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy made seven attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, as well as in the direction of Stupochky and Bila Hora.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out four attacks in the Toretsk area.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 47 enemy attacks outside Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Shevchenko, and Chumatske.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 51 attacks, with heavy fighting near Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Kurakhove, Dalnie, and Uspenivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy launched 31 assaults near Sukhi Yaly, Kostiantynopolske, Rozdolne, Neskuchne, and Novodarivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces launched two attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, the invaders made five unsuccessful attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units.

In the Kursk region, where Ukraine's operation is ongoing, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 enemy assaults. The Russian army launched 12 airstrikes using 18 glide bombs against its own territory.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft, missile troops and artillery units struck seven concentrations of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces