Sounding The Alarm For The Children

ThinkCareBelieve's article showcases President Donald J. Trump ringing the bell at the New York this morning. The first President since Ronald Reagan who rang it on March 28, 1985. The crowd cheered for President Trump and chanted“USA” afterwards. President Trump has also been named Time Magazine's Person of The Year and is on the cover. ThinkCareBelieve's article discusses why President Trump is so deerving of this prestigious award because he is standing up to fight child and human trafficking in a very big way.

The article explains how NYC Mayor Eric Adams made an announcement today that there are now 500,000 migrant children that came through the southern border and were placed with sponsors and are now missing . Just last year it was disclosed by HHS whistleblower Tara Rodas that the number of missing children was 85,000 and it is now a staggering 500,000 missing children.

ThinkCareBelieve's article also shares interviews with actor Jim Caviezel and reporter Ryan Matta on the expansive operation of child trafficking and how it is run, who is managing it and how deep the corruption goes to get unaccompanied minor children to cross the border into the United States to be then placed with unvetted sponsors where they then go missing. The article also mentions newly appointed DNI Tulsi Gabbard 's message about the need to close down the US owned Biolabs in Ukraine and Jim Caviezel's description of what really goes on there and lack of coverage by the media on this matter of such great importance.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace for humanity we all need to find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

