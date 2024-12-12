Smartee Denti-Technology Celebrates 20 Years Of Growth In Clear Aligners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology, a trailblazer in the clear aligner orthodontics industry,

is proudly celebrating

its 20th anniversary. Over the past two decades, Smartee has driven advancements in clear aligner technology, transforming orthodontic care through cutting-edge innovation, digital precision, and a commitment to improving patient outcomes.



Smartee Celebrating 20th Anniversary

Smartee Intelligent Production Base

Founded in 2004, Smartee has played a pivotal role in the evolution of clear aligner technology, a field that emerged in the late 1990s with the advent of digital advancements and 3D printing. Over the years, Smartee has established itself as a leader in the industry by consistently setting benchmarks in product quality, customer care, and technological innovation.

To commemorate this landmark occasion, Smartee has gathered testimonials from investors, partner orthodontists, and employees, offering a unique perspective on its growth journey and future aspirations.

Investor Reflections: Commitment and Confidence

Fund Founder Mr. Shengyu Peng , one of Smartee's earliest investors, shared his thoughts on the company's journey:

"As investors, we seek businesses with solid fundamentals and clear growth potential. Smartee stood out for its ability to secure a significant position in the clear aligner market, backed by its innovative technology and strong market strategy. Additionally, the founder's vision, dedication, and the vibrant energy of the team impressed us deeply. Over the years, Smartee's remarkable growth has been a testament to its strategic direction and execution. As Smartee celebrates its 20th anniversary, I look forward to seeing it continue advancing clear aligner technology to deliver outstanding orthodontic solutions and improve the lives of its users worldwide."

Fund Founder Mr. Min Lou , who joined as an investor in 2015, highlighted Smartee's evolution and potential:



"

When I first encountered Smartee, it had already established a strong foothold in the market with advanced and well-optimized products. After speaking with doctors and patients, I saw how Smartee prioritized customer needs by leveraging its innovative materials and cutting-edge technology, solidifying its position as a market leader. Looking forward, the next 20 years hold even greater promise. I believe Smartee will not only sustain its leadership in the domestic market but also evolve into a prominent global player, with a distinctive voice and brand identity."

Orthodontist Partnerships: Shared Goals for Excellence

Prof. Gang Shen , Executive President

of

TaiKang ByBo Dental Corporation, reflected on their collaboration:

"Before partnering with

Smartee, our team had spent 30 years building theoretical systems and clinical practices. Smartee provided the platform to share our GS Clear Mandibular Repositioning concept within China and the world. Over the past five years, we've completed 83,000 GS cases. In the next five years, we aim to reach 20,000 GS cases annually on the international stage, hoping to hit 150,000 cases by our 10th year of collaboration."

Dr. Zhen Shi

praised Smartee's culture of efficiency and support:

"Working with

Smartee has been a truly fortunate experience. The team's high standards consistently push me to improve, and their spirit of pragmatism and innovation is inspiring. I hope Smartee continues to support orthodontists in China with outstanding products and advances further into the global market."

Employee Insights: The Heart of Smartee

Mr. Guoming Zhang , Production and Manufacturing Director, shared his journey:

"I joined

Smartee in 2011 and have witnessed its rapid expansion. The process has been a learning experience for me, and I deeply admire the company's culture of simplicity. Mr. Junfeng Yao, the founder of Smartee, exemplifies this ethos, maintaining a hands-on, humble approach even as the company grew from a handful of employees to over 1800. I believe this culture will propel Smartee to global success."

Mr. Haoxue Pu , Automation R&D Chief Engineer, highlighted Smartee's technological advancements:

"When I first joined, I was struck by the youth and energy of the team. Together, we've created an intelligent factory with Industry 4.0 capabilities, simplifying

aligner production while enhancing product stability. With the recent establishment of our factory in Spain, I hope that in the future our smart production techniques will be able to serve doctors and patients worldwide."

Headquartered in Shanghai, Smartee has four research & development centers and

four manufacturing bases in China and Spain. By serving over 83,000 doctors in over 47 countries, Smartee has launched over 10 aligner products catering to different malocclusion problems for children, adolescents and adults.

As a pioneer in clear aligner technology, Smartee Denti-Technology is celebrating

20 years of innovation, teamwork, and dedication to health and beauty. While proud of its past achievements, Smartee looks forward to an even brighter future, driven by its commitment to serving customers worldwide.

Learn more about Smartee at :

SOURCE Smartee Denti-Technology

