Israeli Occupation Airstrike Kills One Person, Injures Others In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- An Israeli occupation's on southern Lebanon left one person dead and four others injured, said the Lebanese on Monday.

The army, in a statement cited by Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), said the strike has targeted a car near an army checkpoint in the southern town of Bint Jbeil, killing the driver and wounding four soldiers.

The Israeli continued to violate the ceasefire signed on November 27 after it carried out its destructive aggression launched against Lebanon late September that killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands. (end)

