Web3 Casino Bety.Com Launches Crypto Games For Its Growing Community

The Bety platform, one of the top decentralized casinos, is launching a new set of games for its community. The freshest arrival, Hash Banker Player, is a game set to attract Web3 fans.

Appealing winning rates and clear rules make Bety attractive for players from different parts of the world. Among other perks, this website provides a VIP club where its members are subject to various privileges.

Bety Launches Exciting New Games for Web3 Fans

Bety, a leading betting platform, has recently released an exciting new set of crypto games for its community.

The crypto games in Bety are not comparable to the rest of the available products in the market. Some of the most catchy game titles included in their website are Dragon Tiger, Hash Lottery, Hash Bull, and more. Each game is properly attached with a“Game rule” section that makes understanding the way to play easier for players.

In full transparency, Bety allows its players to access the hash history of each game. The platform lists all the latest bets and live updates to ensure the fairness and reliability of its system.

These innovative crypto games were independently developed by Bety, considering its growing web3 community users. No similar games have been offered on the market to date for players to enjoy this bespoke gaming experience.

Hash Banker Player: The Latest Crypto Game to Launch on Bety

Hash Banker Player is the most recent crypto game launched on Bety . It's exciting to play and easy to understand. With the mix of blockchain and casino-like features, Hash Banker Player has a lot to offer to crypto enthusiasts.

Here are the game's transfer limit rules:



USDT transfers are limited to 10-10,000 USDT; TRX transfers are limited to 10-100,000 TRX below or over the limit are invalid bets and will not be rewarded or refunded. The betting rules are also very clear. The last digit of the transfer amount determines the bet:



Banker wins: Ends in 1 (e.g., 1001, 211);

Player wins: Ends in 2 (e.g., 1002, 312); Tie: Ends in 3 (e.g., 2003, 503).

In terms of payouts, here is what can happen:



Banker or player win: 1.95x; Tie: 8x.

Bets are rejected if the last digit is anything else, with a 0.1% fee deducted for reimbursement. If there's a tie on banker or player bets, half of the capital is reimbursed.

To win, the participant must:



Take the block hash value of their transfer;

Ignore the letters; Use the last 5 numbers as the result.

They should add the first three numbers for the banker's points and the last three for the player's. Letters are counted as 0, and the middle digit ranges from 0 to 9.

To give Hash Banker Player a try on Bety, anyone can sign up to the platform through some simple steps:







The first step is to click“Sign up” on Bety;

The user can choose to sign up with their email, phone number, or crypto wallet (such as MetaMask or Binance); Anyone must agree to the User Agreement and confirm that they are at least 18 years old.

After completing these steps, users can start playing Hash Banker Player and experience its thrilling gameplay for themselves.

About Bety

Bety is a well-known name in the world of online casinos, as it is the first web 3 decentralized casino. This platform was developed with a clear goal in mind-to provide a unique and original gambling experience for crypto enthusiasts.

The Bety team has been working to create a diverse selection of games that cater specifically to the crypto community.

One of the main attractions of Bety is its original and unique crypto games. These games are designed with advanced blockchain technology, ensuring fair and transparent gameplay. Unlike traditional online casinos, Bety offers players a chance to bet on cryptocurrency futures and play various crypto-themed games.

The popularity of these games within the crypto community speaks for itself. With the rise of cryptocurrencies, more and more people are interested in exploring the world of online gambling. Bety offers a safe and secure platform for crypto users to indulge in their favorite casino games and betting options.

For those who want to take their experience on Bety to the next level, a VIP club is available. By joining the VIP club, players can unlock various perks. Higher cashback rates, exclusive rewards, and no-fee cryptocurrency withdrawals are just a few of them.

Furthermore, frequent promotions such as cashback offers and bonuses add an extra layer of excitement to the Bety experience. Additionally, the referral program allows players to earn rewards and commission percentages by inviting their friends to join the platform.

The project's website provides access to all the features offered by Bety. The social media pages below are another great way to stay updated on the latest promotions and announcements.

