Trump's statement that U.S. will not intervene in Syrian war because "this is not our war" highlights narrow perspective

(MENAFN) President-elect Trump's statement that the U.S. will not intervene in the Syrian war because "this is not our war" highlights a narrow perspective, which calls for a broader regional strategy.



The ongoing rebel offensive in Syria, which has targeted key Assad strongholds, has brought them to the gates of Damascus, placing the city under siege. These advances impact Iran's strategic interests in Syria, particularly the critical Albu Kamal crossing, a key supply route connecting Iran and Hezbollah. Despite this, Iranian officials have reaffirmed their commitment to Assad, with Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem pledging support. However, Assad's enduring problems are evident, as seen in the withdrawal of Quds Force commanders to Lebanon and Iraq and Moscow's declaration that it no longer intends to save Assad's regime.



It appears that, if Assad remains in Damascus, neither Iran nor Russia can rescue him as they did in 2015. The current situation places pressure on Iran, which views Syria as a vital link in its axis stretching from Tehran to Beirut. In 2013, Iranian strategist Mehdi Khazali warned that losing Syria would equate to the fall of Tehran, a sentiment underscored by the Iranian government's narrative of a U.S.-Israeli conspiracy aiming to destabilize Syria, Iraq, and ultimately Iran.



Meanwhile, Hezbollah faces significant challenges, particularly after recent Israeli strikes, which have hindered its ability to support Assad. Although the precise circumstances preventing Iran from supporting Assad like it did in the past remain unclear, they are expected to become evident in the near future.

