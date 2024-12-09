Fairmont And Raffles Jaipur Appoint Rohit Saini To Drive Green Luxury Practices And Community Engagement

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) December 2024, National: Fairmont and Raffles Jaipur are pleased to announce the appointment of Rohit Saini as the new Cluster Sustainability Manager. With over six years of experience in sustainable practices across the hospitality and consulting sectors, Rohit brings invaluable expertise to furthering the properties' ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement.



Rohit has previously held prominent leadership roles, including Director of Sustainability at Six Senses Fort Barwara and Senior Manager of Sustainability at GoStops Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. In these positions, he successfully implemented energy and water conservation strategies, waste management systems, and impactful community initiatives. His efforts have led to measurable outcomes, including up to 30% energy savings and 25% water conservation across various properties.



Rohit holds certifications in Carbon/GHG Accounting and Sustainable Strategies for the Hospitality Industry and has led numerous sustainability initiatives that align with global standards. His focus on circular economy practices and comprehensive ESG metrics

positions him as a key player in advancing sustainable hospitality in India.



On his appointment, Rohit said, "I am honoured to join Fairmont and Raffles Jaipur, two iconic properties that have consistently demonstrated their dedication to excellence and sustainability. Together, we will continue to drive impactful change, ensuring these

properties serve as benchmarks for sustainable luxury in the hospitality industry."



"We are thrilled to welcome Rohit to the team. His leadership and expertise will be instrumental in enhancing our existing environmental programs, as we work towards delivering unparalleled guest experiences while fostering sustainable practices." Rajat Sethi, General Manager, Fairmont Jaipur.



Fairmont Jaipur and Raffles Jaipur reaffirm their commitment to a greener future, blending luxury with sustainability to provide exceptional experiences for both travellers and the local community.





About Fairmont Jaipur



Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the pink city with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor, inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, with elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, it reflects a perfect

blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. Zoya, the bright and vibrant all-day dining outlet, Anjum, the central tea lounge, which is home to signature Fairmont tea culture, Zarin, the spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant and Aza, the colonial

library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails, form the food and beverage offerings of Fairmont Jaipur. Along with this, the expansive pillarless ballroom and complementary lawns and meeting rooms make it an ideal place to host social events, meetings and conferences. Fairmont Jaipur, a pinnacle of hospitality, proudly holds accolades such as the MICE Conference Expo and Awards 2023 for Best Wedding and MICE Hotel, WOW Awards for Best Venue for Big Fat Weddings, and ET MICE & Tourism Awards 2023 as Wedding Hotel of the Year. Additionally, the hotel has been recognized with the MICE & Wedding Tourism Awards - ET: Destination Wedding Hotel of the Year North, Best Luxury Hotel 2024 at the Bikaji Shubh Food, Travel & Wedding Expo Summit & Awards, and the HT Hall of Fame 2024 for Destination Wedding Venue Excellence in North India. ZOYA, the hotel's restaurant, secured the Best Weekend Culinary Experience at Travel & Leisure Delicious Dining Awards 2023 and was named All Day Dining Restaurant of the Year - Zova North Edition 2024.



About Fairmont



Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

