West Bengal News: 3 Dead After Country Made Bombs Explode, House Collapses In Murshidabad's Khayartala

(MENAFN- Live Mint) West Bengal News: At least three people were killed in suspected bomb explosions in the Khayartala area under the ​​Sagarpara station in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, on Monday morning, according to local TV reports. The house where the bombs were being made, also reportedly collapsed.

West Bengal Police have arrived at the scene and begun investigating the incident. Early reports indicate that the deaths were caused by blasts from country-made bombs.

| ED conducts searches in WB over alleged lottery fraud & money laundering case Victims families deny involvement in bomb-making

The victims, Mamun Molla and Sakirul Sarkar, both residents of Khairatala, and Mustakin Sheikh from Mahtab Colony, were allegedly involved in making bombs inside a house when the explosion occurred. Another person dead in the incident has been identified as Mustaqin Sheikh.

| 'Bloodthirsty rule of Mamata,' BJP slams West Bengal CM after leader found dead

Reportedly, the family members of the victims, have however denied their involvement in bomb-making. They have alleged that Mamun Molla, Sakirul Sarkar and Mustaqin Sheikh were killed after bombs had been hurled at the house.

The police suspect that the ingredients used for making the bomb are still inside the house, where the bombs were being made.

How did the bomb explosion happen

Thick layers of white fumes engulfed the house, after the bombs exploded on Sunday night, causing the residents nearby to alert the police immediately. The bomb squad and the police are currently investigating the blast.

'Serious failure...'

Murshidabad's bomb explosion has sparked widespread attention from political leaders and community groups. Several local representatives have condemned the event, calling for stronger measures to prevent illegal activities in residential areas. "The government must take action to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. This is a serious failure in maintaining law and order," stated a local politician, according to local media reports.

| Agra: Taj Mahal gets bomb threat! Police says, 'received email that said...'

At the same time, residents have expressed growing concerns about their safety, urging authorities to act swiftly to deliver justice and prevent further tragedies.