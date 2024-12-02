Police Attaches Property Worth Rs 5 Cr Under UAPA In South Kashmir's Anantnag
Date
12/2/2024 3:19:17 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a major operation, Anantnag Police on Monday said to have attached a double-storied residential property under section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).
A police spokesman in a statement said that the property, registered in the name of Firdous Ahmad Bhat, resident of Hugam Lonepora, Srigufwara, spans 1 kanal and 10 marlas (Survey No. 5419/561 Min) and is valued at approximately Rs 5 crores.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The attachment is linked to a case under FIR number 57/2024 of Police Station Mattan and was executed in the presence of a duly constituted Police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols.”
ADVERTISEMENT
This action represents a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the region. It highlights the firm commitment of Anantnag Police to neutralize threats to National security and maintain peace and order. Anantnag Police, in close coordination with other agencies, remains resolute in its mission to take stringent action against individuals and entities involved in activities that jeopardize the Nation's sovereignty and integrity, police said .
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Drug Peddler's House Attached In North Kashmir's Kupwara
Police Attaches Properties Of 7 PoK Based Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN02122024000215011059ID1108948208
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.