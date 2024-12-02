Police Attaches Property Worth Rs 5 Cr Under UAPA In South Kashmir's Anantnag

A police spokesman in a statement said that the property, registered in the name of Firdous Ahmad Bhat, resident of Hugam Lonepora, Srigufwara, spans 1 kanal and 10 marlas (Survey No. 5419/561 Min) and is valued at approximately Rs 5 crores.

“The attachment is linked to a case under FIR number 57/2024 of Police Station Mattan and was executed in the presence of a duly constituted Police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols.”

This action represents a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the region. It highlights the firm commitment of Anantnag Police to neutralize threats to National security and maintain peace and order. Anantnag Police, in close coordination with other agencies, remains resolute in its mission to take stringent action against individuals and entities involved in activities that jeopardize the Nation's sovereignty and integrity, police said .

