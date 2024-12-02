Packaged Drinking Water Gets 'High-Risk Food' Tag As FSSAI Tightens Safety Norms. Here Is What It Means

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a major development related to the food industry, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI ) has decided to classify packaged drinking and mineral water as a 'High-Risk Food' category.

The move comes after the announced in October that it would remove the requirement for certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for these products.

The FSSAI's latest decision is aimed at improving the safety and quality standards of packaged drinking and mineral water for consumers.

As per the new rule, all packaged drinking and mineral water manufacturers will have to face annual, risk-based inspections before they are granted a licence or registration.

The manufacturers will also have to undergo annual audits by third-party food safety agencies recognised by the food regulator.

Earlier, the packaged drinking water industry had urged for simplified norms, requesting the removal of dual certification requirements from both BIS and FSSAI.

In November, the FSSAI had asked the e-commerce food business operators to adopt practices to ensure the minimum shelf life of their products.

It asked the operators to ensure that they sell products with a shelf life of 30 per cent or 45 days before expiry at the time of delivery to the consumer.

The food safety regulator also cautioned the e-commerce food operators against making unsupported claims online.

At a meeting with e-commerce food business operators on November 12, FSSAI CEO G. Kamala Vardhana Rao reiterated the mandate that no operators can operate on any e-commerce platform without a valid FSSAI licence or registration.

Further, the CEO clarified that any product claims made on e-commerce platforms must align with the information provided on the product labels and in adherence to FSSAI guidelines.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of delivering food items and non-food items separately to the consumers to avoid potential contamination.