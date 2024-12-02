Bigfuture Scholarships Are Expanding To Include Students In The Class Of 2027

Since 2019, College Board has awarded over $20 million to more than 24,000 students nationwide.

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- College Board is expanding its

BigFuture® Scholarships program to include students in the class of 2027. Since 2019, College Board has awarded over $20 million to more than 24,000 students nationwide who completed college and career planning steps on bigfuture. BigFuture is College Board's free planning resource to help students envision their path after high school whether they plan to attend a four-year college, community college, or join the workforce.

$40,000 BigFuture Scholarship Winners

Christian S. (Maryland, Class of 2026) BigFuture Scholarship Winner

"We are really thrilled to expand the

BigFuture Scholarships program to the class of 2027,"

said Amy Reitz, Senior Vice President, BigFuture . "BigFuture Scholarships celebrate the actions of students who are taking the steps they need to own their futures. Whether they are starting their career, college, or scholarships lists, BigFuture is here to provide resources and support student aspirations, helping them navigate the path toward a great career and the education to make it a reality."

Every month, two $40,000 scholarships and hundreds of $500 scholarships are awarded to students across the country to use at two- or four-year institutions.

BigFuture Scholarships are unique and the requirements to qualify are simple. The more steps students take toward college and career planning-and the earlier they begin-the more chances they have to win. They don't have to submit an essay or test score and there are no citizenship, family income, or GPA requirements. Students in 10th, 11th, and 12th grades can log in at bigfuture to get started.

"This scholarship means a lot to my family and me," said

Yadhira A. , a previous $40,000 winner from Georgia who won by starting her college list. "As someone with parents who are constantly working and barely being able to see them in the afternoon, it means a lot to know that they have help in funding my education to support them. This scholarship not only gives me the financial aid needed but connects me to people who will help me especially when during these years, it's not easy to navigate on your own."

Starting today, students now in the 10th grade who will graduate in 2027 and complete any of the six steps on their bigfuture dashboards automatically qualify for monthly $500 and $40,000 scholarships. Approximately half of all past scholarships have gone to Black, Latino, or first-generation students. To ensure the scholarships support those who need them most, students whose families earn less than $60,000 annually earn extra drawing entries. More than half of all scholarships are awarded to these students each year.



"Past College Board research found students who complete steps early and win scholarships are more likely to persist with subsequent steps toward postsecondary education," said

Richard Green, Executive Director, BigFuture Community . "Our goal is to guide students with specific steps they can take now to access postsecondary opportunities, while also rewarding their efforts with these scholarships!"

"This scholarship means the world and back to me and my family because as a soon-to-be first-generation college student, my parents and I have so many great things prepared for me, but we were worried about how we would actually get there. With this scholarship, we now have more security and peace of mind for the journey ahead," said previous $40,000 winner from Maryland,

Christian S. , who won by starting his career list. "Additionally, it will contribute to my growth and success after high school because it will ease or eliminate my student debt."

There are six steps students can complete-the more steps they take and the earlier they begin, the more entries they'll earn:

Students explore careers that match their interests.Students find 2- or 4-year colleges that interest them.Students find other scholarships to help them pay for college.Students make sure their college list has a mix of reach, match, and safety schools.Students fill out the free government form to apply for financial aid.Students apply to the schools they want to attend.

College Board has conducted nationally televised surprise presentations and over 50 in-school surprise presentations of $40K scholarships in partnership with winners' schools. To learn more about BigFuture Scholarships please visit

bigfuture/scholarships .

About BigFuture

BigFuture®

is a free, online resource that helps students take the right first step after high school. We help you plan for college, pay for college, and explore careers. Whether you're interested in a four-year university, community college, or career training, BigFuture has what you need to start planning your future, your way.

bigfuture



