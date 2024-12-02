Amir Arrives In London On State Visit To UK
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Her Highness the Consort of His Highness the Amir Sheikha Jowaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani arrived Monday in London on a state visit to the friendly United Kingdom at the invitation of King Charles III.
Their Highnesses were welcomed upon arrival at Stansted International Airport by Viscount Hood - on behalf of King Charles III, a number of British officials, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani, the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the State of Qatar Neerav Patel, and members of Qatar's Embassy.
His HIghness the Amir is accompanied by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and an official delegation.
Two Royal Air Force warplanes accompanied His Highness the Amir's plane upon entering the UK airspace, to welcome and celebrate His Highness's visit.
