Qatar Participates In 15Th Session Of Arab Ministerial Council For Electricity

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated in the 15th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity, which kicked off Monday in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

President of the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) Eng. Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari represented the State of Qatar at the meeting, which comes within the framework of the ongoing efforts to enhance Arab cooperation in the field of electric and achieve integration between Arab countries.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a celebration was held to sign the two agreements for the Arab Common Electricity Market, which are considered a historic development that reflects the common will of the Arab countries for coordination and cooperation.

The two agreements represent a milestone in the path of joint Arab action, as they contribute to achieving the necessary steps toward electricity integration between Arab countries at a time when demand for energy in the region is increasing, which requires effective and practical strategies.

Eng. Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari emphasized that the two agreements of the Arab Common Electricity Market will not be merely a legal framework, but will be the basis for building an integrated Arab electricity market, and will enhance the stability of supplies and the ability of Arab countries to meet their electricity needs efficiently.

They will also contribute to reducing the costs associated with production and transmission, which will encourage increased investments in renewable energy projects.

The President of Kahramaa voiced his hope that this step would contribute to strengthening the position of Arab countries as a major source of clean energy globally.