Sarah Williams, Co-Founder Of Ironpay, Named Women In Technology Finalist At 2024 Banking Tech Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IronPay today announced that co-founder Sarah Williams has been named a finalist for the prestigious Women in category for the 2024 Tech Awards . The awards banquet and announcement will take place on Dec. 4, 2024 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. This recognition highlights Williams' exceptional leadership and contributions to the fintech industry, marking a significant milestone both in her career and IronPay's growth.

The Banking Tech Awards, organized by FinTech Futures, celebrates the achievements of financial technology executives that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, creativity, and leadership in the field. The Women in Technology award category honors women who have made significant contributions to the development of technology in the banking and financial services sectors, highlighting their leadership, expertise, and impact on the industry.

"This recognition is a testament not only to the hard work and vision of our entire team at IronPay but also to the growing presence and impact of women in the fintech sector,” said Sarah Williams.“I believe that diversity in technology is essential for driving innovation, and it is indeed an honor to be part of a movement that is shaping the future of banking and payments."

Williams co-founded IronPay with the vision of transforming how payments are made and received in the global marketplace. Her innovative approach to fintech and commitment to fostering diversity in technology have earned her accolades and made her a trailblazer for women in the industry. Under her leadership, IronPay has experienced rapid growth and continues to redefine the future of digital payments through cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach.

Sarah's career in FinTech began at Accenture, where she was instrumental in implementing ERP systems for banks, marking her as one of the original innovators in the field. Her work in banking established the foundation for her expertise in digital payments and financial systems.

In 2010, with the enactment of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Sarah leveraged her deep understanding of ERP systems to help migrate healthcare providers and insurers away from paper-based processes toward automated digital platforms. Her contributions played a crucial role in addressing payment challenges that emerged from the ACA, which only intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic. By digitizing the complex flow of payments between payors and providers, Sarah enabled healthcare organizations to adapt quickly, ensuring operational continuity and more efficient financial management.

Regarding the future of the ACA, Williams said,“The Affordable Care Act (ACA) significantly advanced the digitization of healthcare data exchange and payments, promoting interoperability among insurers, providers, and patients. This digital transformation has enhanced efficiency, reduced administrative burdens, and improved patient care.

“If the ACA were overturned, the mandates for digital data exchange could be rescinded, potentially leading to several adverse effects and rising cost of care for patients.“

IronPay continues to break new ground in the fintech space with a focus on empowering businesses of all sizes with seamless, secure, and innovative payment solutions. Under Williams' leadership, the company has become a driving force in advancing the future of digital payments.

About IronPay

IronPay is a leading global payments processor that empowers businesses with innovative, secure, and cost-effective payment solutions. With a focus on payment optimization and customer satisfaction, IronPay enables businesses of all sizes to streamline their payment processes and expand their global reach. IronPay, Inc. specializes in helping clients optimize their working capital through strategic supplier negotiations around terms, discounts and payment types resulting in significant cost savings and unrealized revenue opportunities. Visit .

For media inquiries, please contact:



Erin Haraway

Backbeat

...

404.433.2544

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at