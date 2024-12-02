BEST CHRISTMAS MOVIES EVER! TO PREMIERE MONDAY, DECEMBER 9Th At 8 PM ON THE CW

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GalaxyCon Launches New Production Arm, Galaxie Productions, To Co-Produce

Must-see documentary about the greatest Christmas movies of all-time with creators, critics, and stars discussing their favorite holiday films written and directed by Mark A. Altman & executive produced by Altman, Thomas P. Vitale, & Michael Broder.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GalaxyCon, the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company, is excited to announce the premiere of its debut must-see holiday documentary BEST CHRISTMAS MOVIES EVER! on Monday, December 9, 2024 at 8 P.M. EST on the

CW through its newly launched production arm, Galaxie Productions.

Best Christmas Movies Ever! Logo

Continue Reading

The film is a two-hour look at the greatest Christmas Movies of all-time with creators, critics and stars discussing their favorite holiday films including "Home Alone", "Elf", "The Santa Clause", "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas", "Miracle On 34th Street", "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation", "It's A Wonderful Life", "Die Hard", & more!

Written and directed by Mark A. Altman (Castle, The Librarians, Agent X) and executive produced by Altman, Thomas P. Vitale (Slasher, Pandora) and Michael Broder, the two-hour special is a production of Radioactive Fishtank, Vital Signs Productions in association with the newly-launched Galaxie Productions which will leverage its leading role in producing conventions and pop culture events to create and produce unscripted and scripted projects across a variety of genres. Producers include Scot Mantz, KT Kent and Aaron Rattner and co-executive producers are Alan Pao, Peter Holmstrom and Peter Katz for Galaxie.

"We're thrilled to introduce our new production company, Galaxie Productions, with this incredible documentary that the whole family can watch and enjoy," said Mike Broder, Founder and President of GalaxyCon. "Everyone has their favorite Christmas movie, and we can't wait for viewers to see our incredible lineup of stars and critics as they share their favorite holiday movie moments and memories."

"Tom Vitale and I were delighted to partner with our friends at GalaxyCon to produce this incredible documentary which celebrates an array of beloved holiday classics," adds writer/director Mark A. Altman (Castle, The Librarians, 1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever). "I look forward to working with Mike Broder, Peter Katz and their incredible team at Galaxie Productions on many more exciting projects in the future including our upcoming celebration of 60 years of Star Trek."

ABOUT GALAXYCON LLC:

GalaxyCon LLC, is the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded by Mike Broder in 2006, GalaxyCon is made for fans, by fans. The company organizes pop culture, anime, and horror-themed events across the United States. Celebrities and fans are united at the festival of fandom in often overlooked locations. Events in Oklahoma City, Raleigh, Columbus, Richmond, and San José attract between 20,000 and 50,000 fans for each show. Additionally, GalaxyCon presents Animate! and Nightmare Weekend throughout the year, reaching more consumers and fans.

GalaxyCon is more than a comic con, it is a celebration of fandom.

ABOUT MARK A. ALTMAN:

Mark A. Altman is a celebrated showrunner, writer and director known for his work in television and film (see full credits on IMDb ). He is also a bestselling author. He also co-hosts numerous popular pop culture podcasts. Along with producer Thomas P. Vitale, he is a partner in Sailor Hardware Entertainment which produces numerous scripted and unscripted projects for television and motion pictures including the critically acclaimed docu-series, 1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever, which premiered in 2023 on The CW and recently debuted on home video.

Media Contact: Justin Burkhardt, [email protected]

SOURCE GalaxyCon LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED