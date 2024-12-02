Unveiling The Future: Weather 20/20 Redefines Hurricane Season Forecasting For The Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Breakthrough Weather Forecasting: LRC Accurately Predicts U.S. Hurricanes Weeks To Months Ahead, Outperforming Major Agencies

- Gary Lezak, CEO Weather 20/20KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where advanced notice of weather disasters is often deemed impossible, Weather 20/20 continues to challenge and outperform the norm. For the third consecutive year, as validated by the Barcelona Supercomputing Center which tracks predictions from the top Universities, Government agencies, and weather forecasting companies, Weather 20/20 outperformed and out predicted these organizations for a third year in a row. This year, the company continues the past years successes by accurately predicting the timing and impact of all five U.S. landfalling hurricanes weeks to months in advanced, a feat unmatched by any other forecasting group.This year's hurricane season reaffirms:Weather 20/20's precision dramatically contrasts with conventional predictions for a hyperactive 2024 season, which did not materialize. Our accurate assessment predicted 14-19 named storms with 18 actual storms; 7-10 hurricanes, with 11 actual hurricanes; 4-5 major hurricanes, with 5 actual majors; and an ACE (Accumulated Cyclone Energy) forecasted to be within 125-175, finalizing at 161.6. These figures starkly contrast with forecasts from major agencies like Colorado State University and other private businesses and Government agencies, which anticipated 23 – 39 named storms and an ACE of 230.Gary Lezak, Founder and CEO of Weather 20/20, reflects on the evolution of forecasting,“The traditional methods that the other forecasting organizations use, rely on the physics-based models with a limit in any accuracy to less than 15 days. The LRC methodology & technology, developed over the past four decades, predicts where and when these weather disasters are likely going to occur.”Client Testimonial:Joey Rusic & Chris Huggins from Operation Barbecue Relief, where they provide meals and support to communities devastated by weather disasters, praised Weather 20/20's predictions.“We have used Weather 20/20s technology for the past five years. They have predicted severe weather outbreaks and hurricane disasters allowing our team to plan and prepare months in advance. The information they provide, allows our team to prepare for these weather disasters and we were prepared this year for Hurricanes Beryl, Debby, Francine, Helene, and Milton. Weather 2020's forecasts gave us ample time to mobilize resources effectively with confidence.”Methodological Excellence:The LRC methodology identifies and tracks atmospheric patterns that cycle predictably throughout the year. This revolutionary approach facilitated the precise forecasting of significant weather events well before their occurrence, including the detailed predictions in past years of Major Hurricane disasters Harvey, Ida, Ian and all of this year's landfalling U.S. named storms.2024 Hurricane Season Success:Named storms: Weather 20/20's prediction of 14-19 named storms proved meticulous, showcasing our method's reliability against the backdrop of the hyperactive forecasts by others.Predictive Clarity: Our strategic insights prevented the panic often caused by exaggerated seasonal forecasts, reinforcing the LRC's utility in delivering advance notices with confidence.Target Accuracy: The predicted hot spots in the northeast Gulf of Mexico were validated by the precise landfalls of the season's most devastating storms.Weather 20/20 invites all interested parties, from government agencies to private businesses, to explore how its forecasts can drastically improve preparation and response strategies to severe weather events. For more detailed information on the LRC and its applications, or to schedule a demonstration, please contact Bryce Palmer at ....About Weather 20/20: At the vanguard of long-range forecasting, Weather 20/20 leverages the unique LRC methodology and technology to produce unrivaled predictive accuracy, aiding global clients in safeguarding assets and optimizing operations through advanced weather insights and actionable data.

